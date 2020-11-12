No, Ticketmaster won’t require concertgoers to be tested for COVID or vaccinated for future events

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster said they are brainstorming ways for concertgoers to return to shows safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. One way is to reportedly verify that they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus before attending a show.

Ticketmaster has issued a response regarding Billboard’s report that concertgoers would have to verify that they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus before attending a live show.

In an email to E.W. Scripps, Ticketmaster said there is no requirement coming from them about mandating vaccines or testing for future events.

In the original report, Billboard reported that the ticket-selling company would set up a way for the customers’ COVID test results to be sent to third-party health companies. And through its digital app, Ticketmaster would tie those test results or vaccination status to a ticket digitally that’d be used to enter events.

Ticketmaster explained that it is up to the event organizers to set policies around safety and entry requirements.

“Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols, a spokesperson for Ticketmaster said. “That would be up to the discretion of the event organizer, based on their preferences and local health guidelines.”

The spokesperson explained that they are exploring the ability to enhance their existing digital ticket capabilities amid the pandemic.

“One path Ticketmaster is actively exploring and working to develop is a framework for syncing with third-party healthcare providers to link COVID vaccine status and/or test results to fans’ digital tickets for event entry,” the spokesperson said. “All aspects of vaccine verification/testing for the broad public would be set by regional health officials. Any health information would be stored with third-party health care providers with HIPPA compliance, not with Ticketmaster.”

In a statement, Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich added that the company’s goal is to “provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events.”

“We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting – whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Yovich said. “We are working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

Ticketmaster added that this is still in development. Once the technology and regulations are approved, the company said they would make it available, but there is no timeline for implementing this potential idea.

“In short, we are not forcing anyone to do anything,” the spokesperson said. “Just exploring the ability to enhance our existing digital ticket capabilities to offer solutions for event organizers. Just a tool in the box for those that may want to use.”

The spokesperson stated that Ticketmaster has set up its SmartEvent Suite, which would help event organizers safely welcome concertgoers back to live events.