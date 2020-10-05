Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, fatally shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta over the weekend.

Authorities said he was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the city’s southwest side. They declined to provide further details.

Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Lee and actors Elisabeth Omilami and Viola Davis paid tribute to Byrd online, remembering him as a fine actor and expressing remorse about the actor’s sudden death.

Atlanta, Ga 10042020 “We are so sad to announce the murder of our beloved Friend, the amazing talented Thomas Jefferson Byrd. He meant more to us than we could ever tell you and we are asking for prayer for his family at this time of bereavement. We want justice for him and his family and for this to not be just another cold case in this city’s rolls,” states Hosea Feed The Hungry COO Afemo Omilami. “GUN violence is running rampant in our city” states this friend and actor Afemo Omilami. “Thomas and I did his last film together ‘Freedoms Path’, Afemo goes on to say, “I had no idea that that would be the last time I saw this amazing man and talent. He was just moving forward in ministry and in his spiritual walk. This is such a horrible thing to happen. To Ronnie and the kids we love you and we are here for whatever you need. Gun violence, this spirit of murder in Atlanta is at an all time high and now it has happened to someone we knew well. This case and the case of 8 year old Secoria Turner needs JUSTICE. We call on the Mayors office and the Chief of Police to give these families closure by bringing these killers to court”, states Afemo Omilami also COO of the Charity Hosea Helps.

