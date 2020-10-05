Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, fatally shot in Atlanta

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta over the weekend.

Authorities said he was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the city’s southwest side. They declined to provide further details.

Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Lee and actors Elisabeth Omilami and Viola Davis paid tribute to Byrd online, remembering him as a fine actor and expressing remorse about the actor’s sudden death.