The Weeknd, Kenny G to join forces at American Music Awards

Entertainment

by: Associated Press

The Weeknd announced as Super Bowl LV halftime performer

The Weeknd attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

LOS ANGELES — Get ready to listen to the smooth sounds of Kenny G and … the Weeknd.

The saxophonist will join the pop star for a live rendition of his hit song “In Your Eyes” on Sunday at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The Weeknd — who scored eight nominations and ties rapper Roddy Ricch for most nominations — will also perform “Save Your Tears.”

The show, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay and Lewis Capaldi.

