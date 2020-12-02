The Sundance Film Festival goes largely virtual for 2021

FILE – The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020. Organizers on Wednesday said that this year they will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven day event. There will also be some socially distanced screening opportunities around the country. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming down from the mountain and straight to your living room.

Organizers on Wednesday said that this year they will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven day event.

Remember when we said we were doing things differently this January? Today we’re sharing *everything* you need to know about #Sundance 2021, taking place online and in person (where safe!) for the first time ever. Get the details. (? by BARDO) — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) December 2, 2020

There will also be some socially distanced screening opportunities around the country, including “drive-ins, independent arthouses, and a network of local community partnerships,” according to a release from the nonprofit Sundance Institute.

The festival has been preparing for various scenarios for months as the pandemic has raged on.

“Even under these impossible circumstances artists are still finding paths to make bold and vital work in whatever ways they can,” said Tabitha Jackson Festival Director.

“Our Festival footprint has changed this year, but we are excited to bring an incredible community together in new ways to engage with new artists and new stories — whether they’re joining us for the first year or have been for decades,” said Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam.

The festival in 2021 runs from January 28 through February 3, and tickets will be available for purchase for the general public beginning Jan. 7.