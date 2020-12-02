The Sundance Film Festival goes largely virtual for 2021

Entertainment

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
The Sundance Film Festival goes largely virtual for 2021

FILE – The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020. Organizers on Wednesday said that this year they will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven day event. There will also be some socially distanced screening opportunities around the country. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming down from the mountain and straight to your living room.

Organizers on Wednesday said that this year they will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven day event.

There will also be some socially distanced screening opportunities around the country, including “drive-ins, independent arthouses, and a network of local community partnerships,” according to a release from the nonprofit Sundance Institute.

The festival has been preparing for various scenarios for months as the pandemic has raged on.

“Even under these impossible circumstances artists are still finding paths to make bold and vital work in whatever ways they can,” said Tabitha Jackson Festival Director.

“Our Festival footprint has changed this year, but we are excited to bring an incredible community together in new ways to engage with new artists and new stories — whether they’re joining us for the first year or have been for decades,” said Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam.

The festival in 2021 runs from January 28 through February 3, and tickets will be available for purchase for the general public beginning Jan. 7.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

'Superman & Lois' star Jordan Elsass on playing the son of a superhero on hit CW series

Actress Candice Patton reveals what to expect on this season of 'The Flash'

Celebrating National Meatball Day with an Italian-style recipe

Meet the 'Ghost Brothers' from 'Fright Club' series on discovery+

LIRR adds more service as new schedule causes social distancing concerns

Move past what's weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines