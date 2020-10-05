‘The Silence of the Lambs’ house for sale; video tour reveals rooms used in movie

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The home portrayed as Buffalo Bill’s in the award-winning 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” is for sale.

The home is located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside Pittsburgh and is listed for just under $300,000.

A video tour of the home shows a lot of the Victorian charm inside and outside has remained unchanged. The tour highlights a front room, the kitchen, basement and other rooms used in the movie.

Keith Srakocic/AP The stairs in the entrance of the house used as the home of psychotic killer Buffalo Bill in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” is seen for sale on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016 in Perryopolis, Pa. Scott and Barbara Lloyd listed the house last summer, but they’ve dropped the asking price from $300,000 to $250,000. The three-story Victorian was the second-most clicked home on Realtor.com last year, but no serious buyers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

While there is no hole in the basement, there is a cellar, which is “pretty creepy”, according to the realtors, Eileen Allan and SHannon Assad, who toured the home.

The property is roughly 1.7 acres, with a large garage that used to be a general store. The home recently sold in 2015.

