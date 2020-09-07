‘The Princess Bride’ cast is reuniting for a virtual table read, political fundraiser

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, left, poses with actor Cary Elwes following a hand and footprint ceremony for Reiner and his father Carl at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Reiner directed Elwes in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The main actors from “The Princess Bride” are reuniting virtually this month, and not everyone is happy about the reason why.

The cast, including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Pantinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, and Rob Reiner, will be doing a script read of the 1987 film followed by a Q&A. It’s part of a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democrats.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the event sign-up page reads.

Texas Republican, and “The Princess Bride” fan, Senator Ted Cruz fired back at the actors. Following a tweet from Elwes promoting the event, he responded with one of his own.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

“@tedcruz if you only left the fire swamp you could join us,” Elwes responded .

Any donation above $1 will secure a spot, and link, to the virtual event. The Wisconsin Democratic Party says the average donation has been $27, according to CNN .