‘The Bachelor’ mansion available to rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a night

The mansion that’s used on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” is now available to rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a night.

According to the listing, the 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion is set in Agoura Hills, California, and boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. It can house 13 guests comfortably and includes a swimming pool, two hot tubs, a pool table, and hand-crafted furniture. There are three king beds, three queen beds, and one full bed.

“Villa de la Vina, also known as “The Mansion,” is the ideal place for your next getaway. Nestled on a beautiful 10-acre property, Villa de la Vina is situated within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu,” the description reads. “It offers 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space. This 200-year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with the canyon, mountain and vineyard views.”

The listing also states no parties, filming, professional photography, or gatherings are allowed on the property.

When the home isn’t used as the backdrop for the dating reality show, the house is typically occupied by a local family, who stay at a hotel when filming is underway, the owners told ABC News.