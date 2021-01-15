Tennessee lawmakers consider Dolly Parton statue at state capitol

NASHVILLE — Tennessee is considering erecting a statue of Dolly Parton outside the state capitol building in Nashville.

A state representative proposed the idea. The statue would be paid for by the “Dolly Parton Fund,” which includes monetary gifts, grants and other donations. The public would reportedly have a say in the design of the statue.

If the statue is commissioned, it would face the Ryman Auditorium, a music venue Parton has appeared in throughout her career.

The lawmaker says the statue is to recognize all she’s contributed to the state. Parton has used her fame and fortune for several large philanthropic causes.

In 1995, she started the Imagination Library to promote children’s literacy, which has grown into an international organization. Every month, the organization sends out more than one million books to children under age 5.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Dollywood Foundation has focused on Mountain Tough, which offers resources to those impacted by COVID-19, including counseling access and shopping assistance.

And notably, last year she donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help develop the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.