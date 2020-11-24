Taylor Swift to release intimate concert film on Disney+ on Wednesday

Entertainment

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning that she will be releasing an intimate concert film on Disney+.

The original film is titled “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” and will premiere at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

The film will feature performances of songs from Swift’s latest album “Folklore,” which the singer wrote and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an album that lets you feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift said in a teaser released for the film.

In the teaser, Swift is accompanied by Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner, who collaborated on the album.

“This could have been a time that I lost my mind and instead, you know, this album was a real flotation device for both of us,” Swift tells Dessner.

According to a press release obtained by “Good Morning America,” Swift will perform each song from “Folklore” in the order they appear on the album. It also reveals that Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who is featured on the song “Exile,” will make a guest appearance.

Swift told “GMA” on Tuesday that she and her collaborators filmed the performances at Dessner’s Long Pond recording studio in upstate New York in September, using a robotic camera to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.

