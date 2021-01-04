Despite reports of her death, actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, but remains hospitalized

After reports surfaced that actress Tanya Roberts had died, TMZ and Inside Edition both reported on Monday that the 65-year-old actress was alive on Monday, but remained hospitalized.

According to Inside Edition, Roberts’ husband Lance O’Brien was giving an interview when he got a phone call from the hospital that Roberts was actually still alive. O’Brien told Inside Edition that he was unable to see Roberts in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Roberts’ representative had also put out a statement confirming the actress’ death.

“The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team,” O’Brien told Inside Edition.

Roberts is known for her role as James Bond’s love interest in the 1985 film “A View to a Kill” and for playing Midge Pinciotti in the long-running sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

Many outlets, including CNN and CBS, had gotten confirmation that Roberts died at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and that her death was not linked to COVID-19.

Roberts has been hospitalized since Christmas Eve, when she collapsed while walking her dogs, according to TMZ. Roberts was placed on a ventilator after arriving at the hospital but never recovered.

Roberts began her career as a model in several TV ads in the 1970s. She eventually got her break in 1980 when she was chosen to replace actress Shelley Hack in the fifth season of “Charlie’s Angels.” She also appeared in Playboy in the early ’80s before landing her role as the love interest of James Bond in “A View to a Kill” along with Roger Moore.

Roberts appeared in the early seasons of “That ’70s Show,” joining the cast during its first season in 1998 before leaving the show as a regular in 2001. She returned to the set for guest appearances in the show’s later seasons.

Editor’s note:This story has been updated to reflect that Roberts is alive and still in the hospital.