Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new ‘Superman’ film

Entertainment

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ta-Nehisi Coates

FILE – Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison in New York on Nov. 21, 2019. Coates, the acclaimed essayist, and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda in Marvel comics will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros. The studio announced Friday that Coates will pen the screenplay for an upcoming “Superman” film that’s early in development. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed essayist, and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda in Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros.

The studio announced Friday that Coates will pen the screenplay for an upcoming “Superman” film that’s early in development.

J.J. Abrams will produce.

According to Deadline, Abrams will produce under his Bad Robot label and Hannah Minghella will also serve as producer.

No director or star has yet been announced.

Coates is best known as the author of bestsellers including “Between the World and Me,” “The Beautiful Struggle” and “We Were Eight Years in Power.”

Since 2016, he has also penned the Black Panther comics for Marvel.

He was thanked in the credits of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film “Black Panther.”

No word yet on when the movie will be released.

