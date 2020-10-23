Stretch & Bobbito talk new EP of remixed freestyles by JAY-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Big L and more

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia are the gatekeepers of ’90s hip-hop and they’re back at it again – Only this time with a twist.

Stretch and Bobbito just released a new EP of remixes of ’90s freestyles from their groundbreaking “Stretch & Bobbito” radio show.

The freeestyles featured are by rap greats like Biggie, Big L, Jay-Z, Method Man, Ghostface Killah and more, alongside The M19s Band.

Plus, Stretch and Bobbito are back on radio with their new Apple Music show “Stretch and Bobbito Radio.”

This weekend also celebrates the 30th anniversary of their documentary, “Radio That Changed Lives” and they’re having a virtual screening and Q&A event, and everyone is invited.

Head to their website to find out how to participate and get tickets.