Streaming wars: HBO Max added to two platforms

This image released by WarnerMedia shows the logo for the new HBO Max streaming platform, launching May 27. (WarnerMedia via AP)

HBO announced Wednesday its new streaming service, which launched earlier this year, will be carried on Roku and PlayStation 5.

HBO says that the app is now available on the PlayStation 5. Roku users should be able to find the app starting tomorrow.

HBO Max is one of many new streaming platforms that have launched in recent years in the wake of Netflix’s massive success. Other services such as Disney+, Peacock, Prime Video and entered the fray. In addition to HBO Max’s library of HBO TV programs, the platform has plucked shows from other networks, most notably “Friends.”

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

