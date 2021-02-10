Gina Carano fired from ‘The Mandalorian’; Lucasfilm calls social media posts ‘abhorrent’

This Oct. 19, 2019 photo shows Gina Carano at the Disney Plus launch event promoting “The Mandalorian” at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The ambitious eight episode show with the budget of a feature film is one of the marquee offerings of the Walt Disney Co.’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, which launches Nov. 12. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Actress Gina Carano will reportedly no longer be employed by the TV series “The Mandalorian,” Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.

Carano, 38, guest starred on the Disney+ program for two seasons. The Mandalorian is a live-action spinoff to the “Star Wars” films.

Carano reportedly made anti-Semitic social media posts, including posts that compared politics in the US to those of Nazi Germany.

Lucasfilm released a statement to Deadline decrying Carano’s social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm said in the statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to Deadline, Carano has deleted one of the social media posts in question.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

The post led to a “#FireGinaCarano” movement on social media, prompting the response from Lucasfilm.