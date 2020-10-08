‘Speak up!’ – ‘Sesame Street’ TV special tackles racism

This image released by HBO shows some of the cast of “Sesame Street.” In the wake of the national reckoning on race, “Sesame Street” is going further — teaching children to stand up against racism. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit, educational organization behind the children’s program, will air the half-hour anti-racist special “The Power of We Special,” composed of skits and songs in a Zoom-like format that will stream on HBO Max and the PBS 24/7 streaming channel Oct. 15, and air on PBS Kids the same day. (Sesame Workshop/HBO via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” has always pressed for inclusion.

Now in the wake of the national reckoning on race, it’s going further — teaching children to stand up against racism.

Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — will air the half-hour anti-racist special “The Power of We” and hopes families will watch together.

The special defines racism and shows how it can be hurtful. It urges children who encounter racism or hear someone else be the victim of it to call it out.

The show will be composed of skits and songs in a Zoom-like format that will stream on HBO Max and the PBS 24/7 streaming channel Oct. 15, and air on PBS Kids the same day.

Gabrielle the Muppet advises: “When you see something that’s wrong, speak up and say, ‘That’s wrong’ and tell an adult,”