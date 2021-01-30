Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34 after accident in Athens

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Sophie
    Sophie performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California.
  • Sophie
    Sophie performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California.

LONDON — The Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, music producer and recording artist Sophie has died at age 34 following an accident in the Greek capital of Athens.

Her U.K. label, Transgressive, said Sophie died early Saturday morning after she had “climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.”

Tributes have poured in from across the LGBT community for an artist widely considered a music industry pioneer.

Sophie began releasing music in 2013 and worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples.

Her 2018 debut album “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic album.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss