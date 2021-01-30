Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34 after accident in Athens

LONDON — The Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, music producer and recording artist Sophie has died at age 34 following an accident in the Greek capital of Athens.

Her U.K. label, Transgressive, said Sophie died early Saturday morning after she had “climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.”

Tributes have poured in from across the LGBT community for an artist widely considered a music industry pioneer.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

Sophie began releasing music in 2013 and worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples.

Her 2018 debut album “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic album.