Socialite Paris Hilton announces on her 40th birthday that she’s engaged

FILE – Paris Hilton attends the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards at the IAC Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paris Hilton is getting married.

On Wednesday, the heiress took to social media to announce the happy news.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton captioned her post. “My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

According to People, the entrepreneur’s boyfriend Carter Reum proposed to Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 13, but Hilton announced the news on her 40th birthday.

The couple has been dating for more than a year, Huffington Post reported.

The DJ has been engaged three prior times, but this would be her first marriage.