Snoopy shines in Apple TV+ series that’s true to its roots

Entertainment

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • TV-The Snoopy Show
    This image released by Apple shows animated characters Snoopy, left, and Charlie Brown from the original series "The Snoopy Show," premiering Feb. 5 on Apple TV+. (Apple via AP)
  • TV-The Snoopy Show
    This image released by Apple shows animated characters Snoopy, left, and Woodstock from the original series "The Snoopy Show," premiering Feb. 5 on Apple TV+. (Apple via AP)
  • TV-The Snoopy Show
    This image released by Apple shows animated characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown from the original series "The Snoopy Show," premiering Feb. 5 on Apple TV+. (Apple via AP)

NEW YORK — “Peanuts” star Snoopy is famous for being a highly imaginative dog, liable at to go off on loony flights of fancy. But it turns out his world has some strict rules.

No adults can be heard there, just trombones. No technology past the 1970s can be used. And under no circumstances may the inside of Snoopy’s doghouse ever be shown.

Creators of the new animated series “The Snoopy Show” had to learn and respect all the rules as they crafted stories for Apple TV+ that were true to the original strips.

The series is part of a rights deal announced in 2018 between Apple and Peanuts Worldwide, which resulted in “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” and “Snoopy in Space” in 2019.

“The Snoopy Show” series debuts Friday, with six 20-minute episodes. The first episode reportedly gives a glimpse into the Charlie Brown and Snoopy origin story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss