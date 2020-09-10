‘SNL’ will be ‘live from New York’ once again when it returns in October

Lorne Michaels and the cast of SNL accept the award for outstanding variety sketch series for “Saturday Night Live” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

When “Saturday Night Live” returns to the airwaves in October, they’ll be “live from New York” once again.

The comedy sketch show announced it on Twitter with a 12-second video.

This will also mark the late-night show’s return with its first episode in-studio before shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s 46th season will premiere on Oct. 3.

No word yet on who the host or musical guest will be.