Sam Cohen

Skateboarder, clothing designer Keith Hufnagel dead at 46

An image of Keith Hufnagel shared by his company, Huf Worldwide.

Skateboarder and founder of clothing brand Huf Worldwide, Keith Hufnagel has died. He was 46 years old.

His company, Huf Worldwide, released a statement on social media Thursday confirming his passing.

“Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight,” the statement reads.

Hufnagel founded Huf in 2002 in San Francisco, after moving out west from New York. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.

“Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe,” the company’s statement reads. “But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it.”

