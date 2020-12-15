Sharon Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19, was briefly hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Sharon Osbourne announced Monday that she’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the TV personality said she was briefly hospitalized due to COVID-19, but she’s now recuperating at a location away from her husband, Ozzy. She added that he has tested negative for the virus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she tweeted.

Osbourne is a co-host on “The Talk,” which is currently on a scheduled hiatus.

The 68-year-old’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes days after one of her co-hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, revealed she test positive for the virus as well.

Osbourne and her husband are both considered high risk for COVID-19. She battled and overcame colon cancer, while the rock star has Parkinson’s disease.

Around the beginning of the pandemic, their daughter Kelly said she was staying home for her parents and encouraged others to do the same to prevent spreading the virus.

“The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “If I would have known 3 weeks ago when I sent them off to panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer. However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad.”

