‘Sex and the City’ reportedly getting reboot on HBO Max

DAVIS PARKER NIXON

Sarah Jessica Parker, center, who won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy series for her work on “Sex and the City,” celebrates her win with co-stars Kristin Davis, left, and Cynthia Nixon at the HBO party after the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2004, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

According to multiple reports, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis may be reuniting for a limited series reboot of “Sex and the City” on HBO Max – sans Kim Cattrall.

According to Vanity Fair and Vulture, all the original stars are reportedly slated to come back to join the reboot – except Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cattrall has said that she is not interested in returning to the series.

The original series ran for six seasons on HBO and spawned two movies. A third movie was slated to happen, but in 2017, Parker confirmed the news to Extra that a third “Sex and the City” movie would not happen.

Reps for HBO Max and Parker have not commented on the reports, Vanity Fair reported.

