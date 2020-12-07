Sesame Street Cereal to hit grocery store shelves next month

For nearly 50 years, Sesame Street has been helping kids learn while keeping them entertained. Now, the show is going to help feed kids as well.

General Mills announced last week that its newest breakfast cereal, Sesame Street cereal, will feature packaging with popular show characters, stories and games.

The cereal comes in two varieties, “C is for Cinnamon,” which includes Alphabet shapes, and “1-2-3 Berry,” which feature number shapes.

In addition, General Mills says the back of each box will open like a book, revealing one of six new stories featuring Elmo. Each box will feature a story in English and Spanish and will prompt kids to “stretch their imaginations, engage in counting and recognize shapes and letters.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street, to launch cereals with key nutrients, delicious flavors, and playful learning opportunities to make breakfast that much more meaningful for parents and kids alike,” Hillary Balma, a senior brand manager for General Mills, said in a press release. “We know that breakfast can be challenging for parents who are struggling to find foods that offer both the nutrition and the fun flavors kids want.”

The new cereal varieties will be on grocery store shelves in January.

