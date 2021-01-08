Sentimental video tribute closes Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!”

FILE- In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on “Jeopardy!” backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. More than two months after Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye. A video tribute to the host opened the Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 episode of the quiz show, the final one that Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life on Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

More than two months after Alex Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye.

A video tribute to the host closed Friday’s episode of the quiz show, the final one that Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life on Nov. 8.

The 90-second montage, set to Hugh Jackman singing the song “Once Before I Go,” is a lighthearted and laughter-filled remembrance showing Trebek’s changing look through his 36 years as host.

It shows Trebek with a mustache and without, dancing and verbally sparring with contestants.

It ends with Trebek saying “so long” to viewers through the decades.

New episodes will begin airing Monday with former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings set to guest host.

Former “Today” anchor Katie Couric is reportedly slated to guest host after Jennings.