‘Scandal’ star Joe Morton using his voice to ‘Wake Up America’

Fans loved to hate him as “Papa Pope” on the hit series “Scandal,” but now musician and Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Morton is using his voice to “Wake Up America” with a new music project.

Morton told the PIX11 Morning News that he hopes the poignant song can bring people together during these divisive times.

Listen to the powerful song below now:

