‘Scandal’ star Joe Morton using his voice to ‘Wake Up America’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Fans loved to hate him as “Papa Pope” on the hit series “Scandal,” but now musician and Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Morton is using his voice to “Wake Up America” with a new music project.

Morton told the PIX11 Morning News that he hopes the poignant song can bring people together during these divisive times.

Listen to the powerful song below now: