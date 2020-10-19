Sanderson Sisters from ‘Hocus Pocus’ reuniting for Halloween virtual event

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” are back and ready to put a spell on you this Halloween.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are reuniting as The Sanderson Sisters from the cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” The sisters will be treating us to a virtual event on Oct. 30. And it’s all for a good cause.

According to the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) website, tickets for the “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” are $10.

All the money raised will benefit the nonprofit NYRP, which Midler started in 1995. They restore parks and plant trees in New York City.

Midler tweeted a picture of all three actresses together as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson.

Your 3 fav witches – @SJP @KathyNajimy & ME – are reuniting for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now and support @NYRP https://t.co/tkyfXpKjKb pic.twitter.com/s2CBVZC3h0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2020

To purchase tickets, click here.

This won’t be the last time the Sanderson Sisters will be back together. The actresses are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming “Hocus Pocus” sequel.