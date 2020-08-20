‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34

Entertainment

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
Chi Chi DeVayne

Chi Chi DeVayne, a popular contestant on the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has died at the age of 34.

Entertainment Weekly was one of the first news outlets to confirm the death of the drag queen, whose real name is Zavion Davenport.

RuPaul confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” wrote the TV show host. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Chi Chi first appeared on season 8 of “Drag Race,” during which the Louisiana native made it to the top four thanks to her infectious personality and ability to design on a dime. She was also on season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.”

The queen’s death comes less than a week after she informed her Instagram followers that she was back in the hospital. Over the past several weeks, DeVayne had been battling pneumonia and suspected kidney failure.

Several fellow “Drag Race” contestants have taken to social media to mourn the loss. Here’s are a few:

