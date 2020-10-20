Robert Redford’s son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

FILE – James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, laughs during a press conference on Nov. 18, 1998. Redford, a filmmaker, activist, and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58.

Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that his 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.”

James’ wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver.

She posted on twitter “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life (and) was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 (years), I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we wouldn’t done (without) them over the past 2 (years).”

Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he awaited a liver transplant.

James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.