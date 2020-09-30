Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with Savage X Fenty fashion show

This image released by Savage X Fenty shows designer Rihanna on the set of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — With help from Lizzo, Rosalia and some of the biggest names in modeling, Rihanna said she decided to forge ahead with a new Savage X Fenty lingerie show to bring something good into a troubled world.

The superstar said she wanted to put on a show to offer a little bit of hope and happiness.

The show was filmed in September in Los Angeles and will premiere Friday, Oct. 2 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s the line’s second turn on the streaming platform.

Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and Willow Smith join Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne in her cast of walkers.