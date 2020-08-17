Reports: Ellen DeGeneres fires three producers from show

Entertainment

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Whistleblower takes Ellen DeGeneres, California Lottery to task for lottery giveaway
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly fired three “Ellen” producers amid allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment by the producers. Variety and Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news on Monday.

Hollywood Reporter reported it obtained an email sent to “Ellen” staffers by DeGeneres that producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman were dismissed from the program.

According to the note obtained by Hollywood Reporter, “I’m so, so sorry for what this has become. I’ve left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it’s not a machine…its human beings.”

The note continued, “I apologize for anyone who’s feelings I’ve hurt. I’m not perfect. I’m multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner will remain as top producers of the program.

Recently, Buzzfeed News ran a report detailing accounts from 30 staffers of a hostile work environment amid allegations of sexual harassment by the three now fired producers.

In a response to Buzzfeed, both Leman and Norman denied the allegations.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action

NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim