Reports: Ellen DeGeneres fires three producers from show

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly fired three “Ellen” producers amid allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment by the producers. Variety and Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news on Monday.

Hollywood Reporter reported it obtained an email sent to “Ellen” staffers by DeGeneres that producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman were dismissed from the program.

According to the note obtained by Hollywood Reporter, “I’m so, so sorry for what this has become. I’ve left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it’s not a machine…its human beings.”

The note continued, “I apologize for anyone who’s feelings I’ve hurt. I’m not perfect. I’m multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner will remain as top producers of the program.

Recently, Buzzfeed News ran a report detailing accounts from 30 staffers of a hostile work environment amid allegations of sexual harassment by the three now fired producers.

In a response to Buzzfeed, both Leman and Norman denied the allegations.

