Real-life married gay couple cast in new LGBTQ holiday movie on Lifetime

The Lifetime channel has cast its first LGBTQ+ Christmas romance movie, set in Milwaukee, this winter.

The movie will star real-life same-sex married couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee in the upcoming film “The Christmas Set Up,” which premieres on Lifetime Dec. 12.

“The Christmas Set Up” follows Hugo (Lewis), a New York lawyer, and his best friend as Hugo spends the holidays in Milwaukee with his matchmaking mom, Kate.

When Kate sets Hugo up with Patrick (Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, there is an undeniable, mutual attraction between the two.

But when Hugo receives news of a job promotion in London, he must choose what is most important to him.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said in a statement, per Good Morning America. “We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.”

