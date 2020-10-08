Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES— LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet and hitting her after she left a sport utility vehicle during their fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.
He faces felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
A message sent to his representative was not immediately returned.
In a press release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that the 28-year-old would be arraigned on Oct. 13.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months, the DA’s office said.