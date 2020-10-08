Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

FILE – In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, file photo, rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument on July 12, 2020. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES— LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet and hitting her after she left a sport utility vehicle during their fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

He faces felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

A message sent to his representative was not immediately returned.

In a press release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that the 28-year-old would be arraigned on Oct. 13.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months, the DA’s office said.