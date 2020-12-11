Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

FILE – In this June 16, 2018, file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Lil Wayne pled guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea Friday during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it’s likely Carter would get less time.

He’s free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.

“Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge,” Carter told the judge.

According to the Associated Press, the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition that was found in his luggage.

According to a search warrant, Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift, the AP reported.