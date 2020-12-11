Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.
The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea Friday during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.
Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date.
The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it’s likely Carter would get less time.
He’s free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.
“Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge,” Carter told the judge.
According to the Associated Press, the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition that was found in his luggage.
According to a search warrant, Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift, the AP reported.