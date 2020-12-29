Rapper Lil Pump ‘no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue’ after refusing to wear mask on flight

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lil Pump

FILE – Lil Pump arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. JetBlue confirmed with E.W. Scripps on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that the 20-year-old rapper is “no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue” after refusing to wear a face mask during his flight on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rapper Lil Pump is “no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue” after refusing to comply with the airlines’ COVID-19 safety protocols.

JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski told E.W. Scripps in an email that Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, became “verbally abusive with crewmembers” after refusing to wear a mask Sunday.

On his flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles, Dombrowski said Lil Pump was asked multiple times to comply with JetBlue’s face-covering policy and refused, which resulted in law enforcement being asked to assist.

“His return reservation was canceled, and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” Dombrowski said in the email. “The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

JetBlue’s policy requires all customers over the age of 2 to wear a face-covering, Dombrowski said.

