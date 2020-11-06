Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” GBI said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot.

According to the Associated Press, the APD issued a statement saying its officers did not kill the rapper.

Three are being treated for their injuries.

Empire, Bennett’s record label, released a statement via Twitter calling Bennett “a natural storyteller” whose latest album offered “an inside perspective on neighborhood life and trauma wrought by the criminal justice system.”