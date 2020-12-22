Designer Rachel Zoe says 9-year-old son survived 40-foot drop from ski lift

Rachel Zoe attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

ASPEN, Colo. — Rachel Zoe says her 9-year-old son, Sky, survived a 40-foot drop from a ski lift in Colorado on Sunday.

The fashion designer and former reality TV star opened up about the scary incident on her Instagram story on Monday.

Zoe said “ski patrol heroes” saved her son by quickly putting a mat under where they thought the boy would fall. She explained that she thinks the incident could have “easily” been prevented if a ski operator had stopped the lift when they saw Sky wasn’t on from the beginning.

A representative for the Aspen Skiing Company said in a statement that it received a report of the child hanging from the lift at its Buttermilk ski area at about 2:48 p.m. When crews responded to lift, the representative says the boy was being held by an instructor and his father, who were on the chair with the child.

“The boy was released and dropped to the pads below, where ski patrol was on scene,” said Jeff Hanle, VP of Communications at Aspen Skiing Company. “He was treated by patrol, brought to the base area and transported to the hospital by ambulance for examination.”

Although the boy is “sore and banged up a bit,” Zoe says her son is in “great spirits” and is a “brave champion.”

Zoe also posted a video of Sky explaining how he’s feeling and walking around for the camera.

“Hi everyone. I’m Ok. I’m just sore,” Sky said. “And to show you that I’m OK, I’m going to stand up. See look, I can stand up and I can walk. And I’m totally fine. It’s just I’m a little sore. I’m kind of hurting, but I’m fine.”

Zoe said she and her husband, Rodger Berman, have never been grateful for seeing their child do the most simple tasks, like walking, talking and laughing.

“Truth be told, Sky was more brave then either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice,” wrote Zoe. “Hug your babies extra from us today.”

