R&B singer R. Kelly’s trial pushed back to August due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE – R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building Friday, June 13, 2008, in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his child pornography trial. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

R&B singer R. Kelly’s trial was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.

A federal judge in New York pushed back the trial to Aug. 9 because it wasn’t realistic to begin the trial in April “due to the current conditions in New York,” Yahoo! reported.

R. Kelly was denied bail in 2019 regarding his New York criminal case where he is charged with a racketeering scheme to abuse girls sexually.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly is currently being held in federal custody in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Kelly also faces federal and state charges in four different cases in Cook County, Illinois.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.