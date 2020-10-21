Quibi is shutting down, says reports

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Quibi, a streaming service specializing in short-length videos, is reportedly shutting down, according to multiple reports .

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Wednesday morning, citing people familiar with the matter. They explain the service had trouble nearly from the moment it launched in April, facing low viewership and low download numbers during a global pandemic.

Quibi was once seen as having a lot of potential, raising $1.75 billion in capital. It focused on mobile devices and short-length videos.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the founders of the company, is a former Disney executive who started DreamWorks, and helped raise that money for Quibi by partnering with most of the major Hollywood studios, Google, Alibab, among others, according to The Information .

Meg Whitman was Quibi’s CEO.

No word on what will happen to the content reportedly under production for Quibi.