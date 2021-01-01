‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he’s married

Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness is married!

The surprise announcement came when Van Ness revealed on Twitter Thursday that he got married in the backyard of the house he and his now-husband Mark rented over the summer.

No word on when the actual nuptials took place.

“Surprise we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer,” Van Ness posted. “Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year!”

Surprise ??❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year! ? https://t.co/b4PZr8oBqI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 31, 2020

According to CNN, the reality TV personality married his “best friend” Mark Peacock and will continue building their life together.

USA Today reported that Peacock moved from London and is now living in the United States, and the couple adopted a Jack Russell named Pablo.

According to People, Van Ness reflected about 2020 in a social media post, including tumbling with four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, spending time with his mother, and campaigning for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.