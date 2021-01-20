President Donald Trump grants clemency to Lil’ Wayne, Kodak Black

Outgoing President Donald Trump’s slew of last-minute actions early Monday morning included a pardon for rapper Lil’ Wayne and Kodak Black.

Trump’s pardon of Lil’ Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Carter, of a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in Florida.

The rapper was charged with the crime in November after authorities found a gold-plated gun in his bag during a luggage search in 2019. Lil’ Wayne pleaded guilty to the charge in December and was due to be sentenced next Thursday. He faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Lil’ Wayne supported Trump during his re-election bid late last year.

Lil’ Wayne had previously served jail time related to a 2009 conviction on charges of illegal possession of a loaded weapon in New York.

According to the White House, among those who advocated for Lil’ Wayne’s pardoning was former NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders, who called the rapper “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

Trump also commuted the prison sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who has been imprisoned since June for making a false statement on a Federal document while attempting to buy firearms. The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had previously been charged with several crimes, including sexual criminal misconduct and various weapons charges.

“Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged,” the White Houe wrote regarding his commutation.

Kodak Black’s clemency was supported by a number of prominent celebrities, including Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.