‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars LaToya Tonodeo and Michael Rainey Jr. talk spin-off series

NEW YORK — The hit Starz series “Power” is so big it was only a matter of time before it got a spin-off.

“Power Book II: Ghost” premiered in early September and it’s already a hit with fans of the original.

Stars LaToya Tonodeo (“Diana”) and Michael Rainey Jr. (“Tariq”) chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the new show.

Tonodeo, a new face in the franchise, told us all about her character and what it’s like having R&B icon Mary J. Blige play her mother.

Then, Rainey, who’s also starred in the original “Power,” told us how fans’ attitudes about his character have changed with the new series.

Plus, the actor answers fan questions sent into our Facebook page.

‘Power’ and ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ star Michael Rainey Jr.