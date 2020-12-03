Pokémon card may sell for record-breaking $250,000 at auction

If your mother threw away all your beloved Pokémon cards from childhood, you may want to get your stink eye ready.

The 1999 Pokémon Base 1st Edition #4 Charizards currently up for auction is being compared to a Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card, and could fetch a record-breaking $250,000 price at auction.

“The two items occupy the highest points of sophistication, and represent the pinnacle of desire, for those who enjoy their respective realms.” the Goldin Auction house claimed on it website. “Finally, there are the cards’ shared ‘intangibles,’ the characteristics that silently announce the significance the pieces convey, and the satisfaction they’re prepared to deliver.”

Right now, the winning bid for the Pokémon card is $170,000, but the auction house believes it will go even higher.

WFLD reports YouTuber Logan Paul recently bought the same card for $150,000.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU.