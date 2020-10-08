Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to skip theaters, coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Disney announced that Pixar’s “Soul” will skip a theatrical release and debut exclusively on its streaming service Disney+ on Christmas Day.

According to Variety, “Soul” was to be released in June, but was pushed back to Nov. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Soul” tells the story about a middle-school band teacher who loves jazz, but an unexpected step sends him to The Great Before, Disney said.

Deadline reported that “Soul” would get a theatrical release in foreign markets where Disney+ isn’t available.

Variety reported that customers would not have to pay an additional fee to rent the movie.