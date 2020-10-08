Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to skip theaters, coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day

Disney announced that Pixar’s “Soul” will skip a theatrical release and debut exclusively on its streaming service Disney+ on Christmas Day.
— Disney (@Disney) October 8, 2020
According to Variety, “Soul” was to be released in June, but was pushed back to Nov. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Soul” tells the story about a middle-school band teacher who loves jazz, but an unexpected step sends him to The Great Before, Disney said.
Deadline reported that “Soul” would get a theatrical release in foreign markets where Disney+ isn’t available.
Variety reported that customers would not have to pay an additional fee to rent the movie.