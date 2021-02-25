Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park is set to open next year at the Legoland Florida Resort.

Park officials announced Thursday that the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows.

It’s based on the popular preschool animated television series and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

Details about its rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer.

