Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations this year

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Academy Awards since 2001 and organizers say the upcoming 93rd Oscars will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues.

An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony this year will be broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the academy said it is “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York City and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Though, this won’t be the first time the Oscars have been held in multiple locations. The Hollywood Reporter reports the ceremony featured gatherings in L.A. and New York for several years in the 1950s.

Like the Emmys in September, the Oscars will likely feature virtual components to keep nominees and presenters safe amid the pandemic.

Oscar nominations are expected to be announced on March 15.

The academy announced in December that Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins will produce the award show.

