Oreo to release Lady Gaga-themed cookies

Oreo’s latest cookie will make you want to “Just Dance.”
On Wednesday, Oreo announced that they are collaborating with American pop superstar Lady Gaga to release limited-edition cookies that were inspired by Gaga’s album “Chromatica.”
The vanilla-flavored pink cookies with green frosting will also feature various designs inspired by the dance album, CNN reported.
Dropping soon… cookies inspired by Chromatica and @LadyGaga ? ? 〰️ pic.twitter.com/DaHbPxWRyf
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2020
The six-cookie packs will be sold at convenience stores beginning in January, USA Today reported.
According to CNN, fans who sign up for the “Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club” would be notified when the full packs are available to be purchased.
⚔️ LADY GAGA x @OREO x #Chromatica ? Dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/Gtd5qeZXZi
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 2, 2020
USA Today also reported that the two would also launch a contest where winners would receive free merchandise and experiences featuring Gaga.