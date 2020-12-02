Oreo to release Lady Gaga-themed cookies

by: Sarah Dewberry

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Oreo announced that they are collaborating with American pop superstar Lady Gaga to release limited-edition cookies that were inspired by Gaga’s album “Chromatica.”

Oreo’s latest cookie will make you want to “Just Dance.”

The vanilla-flavored pink cookies with green frosting will also feature various designs inspired by the dance album, CNN reported.

The six-cookie packs will be sold at convenience stores beginning in January, USA Today reported.

According to CNN, fans who sign up for the “Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club” would be notified when the full packs are available to be purchased.

USA Today also reported that the two would also launch a contest where winners would receive free merchandise and experiences featuring Gaga.

