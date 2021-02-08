Oprah hosting free virtual event on loving yourself on Feb. 13

Oprah is hosting a free virtual wellness event on self-love.
The former talk show host announced the 90-minute event would take place on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and it’s about “the path to a stronger, healthier life, begins with the love we bring ourselves.”
The virtual event, which Weight Watchers and Oprah will host, is called “Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: Be The Love You Need.”
“Create the strong, healthy, and connected life you deserve,” Oprah said in a statement. “Make a date this Valentine’s Day weekend, and take part in this live, interactive event. With the help of renowned, high-profile wellness experts and celebrity guests, Oprah will share her own life lessons and provide tools to help guide you toward a fresh start.”
Oprah said she would be joined by James Corden, Ciara, Jennifer Garner, Kym Whitley, and Dr. Shefali.
You can register for the event here.