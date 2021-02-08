Oprah hosting free virtual event on loving yourself on Feb. 13

FILE – In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the premiere of “A Wrinkle In Time” on March 13, 2018, in London. Winfrey turns 67 on Jan. 29. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Oprah is hosting a free virtual wellness event on self-love.

The former talk show host announced the 90-minute event would take place on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and it’s about “the path to a stronger, healthier life, begins with the love we bring ourselves.”

The virtual event, which Weight Watchers and Oprah will host, is called “Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: Be The Love You Need.”

“Create the strong, healthy, and connected life you deserve,” Oprah said in a statement. “Make a date this Valentine’s Day weekend, and take part in this live, interactive event. With the help of renowned, high-profile wellness experts and celebrity guests, Oprah will share her own life lessons and provide tools to help guide you toward a fresh start.”

Oprah said she would be joined by James Corden, Ciara, Jennifer Garner, Kym Whitley, and Dr. Shefali.

You can register for the event here.