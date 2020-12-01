Obama regrets not giving Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dolly Parton: ‘I’ll call Biden’

Dolly Parton arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama expressed regret about not giving Dolly Parton a President Medal of Freedom.

The “Late Show” host asked Obama why Parton doesn’t have a Medal of Freedom during a segment called “Questions we’re pretty sure Barack Obama has never been asked before.”

“That’s a mistake. I’m shocked,” Obama answered.

Colbert jokingly asked if Obama realized that not giving the country icon the medal was the mistake that he made during his eight years in office.

“Actually, that was a screwup. I’m surprised,” said the ex-president.

Obama said he mistakenly assumed Parton already had one, but said he would reach out to President-elect Joe Biden to make things right.

“She deserves one. I’ll call Biden,” said Obama.

Along with a successful singing and acting career, Parton founded an reading program for kids called “Imagination Library” and recently, people have applauded the star for donating $1 million for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

During his time in the nation’s highest office, Obama presented the Medal of Freedom to many people. Some notable recipients include Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Michael Jordan, Diana Ross, James Taylor and Stevie Wonder.

Obama was on the CBS talk show to promote his new memoir, “A Promised Land,” in which he details his journey to the White House and what his first term was like.

