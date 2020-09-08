NYC film and TV industry back in action after pandemic pause

Entertainment

by: , Marcia Parris

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s billion-dollar television and film industry is lights, camera, back in action after being put on pause when the coronavirus pandemic began in nearly six months ago in March.

The wait for new content is over as many productions are getting back up and running.

However, shoots in the city will look slightly different for a while, as the industry has to follow strict health guidelines.

PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe breaks down the new protocols put in place to keep casts and crews safe.

