Nintendo unveils Super Mario 3D All-Stars, other titles as Super Mario turns 35

Super Mario Bros. turns 35-years-old this year and Nintendo is celebrating the original jump man in a big way.

During a video presentation Thursday, the company unveiled several new Mario titles, events, and products to celebrate the mustached hero’s anniversary.

The most notable announcement is the reveal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch console.

The game will be released on Sept. 18.

“In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo said in a statement.

Nintendo also showed off a new collectible device inspired by the original Game & Watch, which launches on Nov. 13.

Other announcements included a Switch port of Super Mario 3D World, a competitive 35 player online version of Super Mario Bros., and much more.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

This story was first published by Joey Greaber at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.